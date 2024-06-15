Surviving on Oil Cakes after an Earthquake: Divine Ancient Lessons of Compassion and Perseverance

In the heart of ancient China, under the Qing Dynasty reigns of Emperor Daoguang and Emperor Xianfeng, a tale of disaster, questioning, and divine revelation unfolds that resonates with our modern-day quests for understanding amid calamity.

Mr. Niu Shumei, a magistrate known for his integrity and dedication, faces the ultimate test of faith when an earthquake devastates his city and takes his son. His ensuing dialogue with the City God offers a timeless exploration of justice, karma, and the consequences of our actions.

In Chinese mythology, Cheng Huang, or the City God, is a particular Chinese city’s spiritual magistrate and guardian deity. Because dead spirits reputedly informed the god of all good and evil deeds within his jurisdiction, it was popularly believed that devout prayers offered in Cheng Huang’s temple would be liberally rewarded.

Traditionally, before assuming a new post, local officials would spend the night in Cheng Huang’s temple seeking guidance. When difficult problems presented themselves, officials returned to the temple, hoping that Cheng Huang would reveal the answer in a dream.

Cheng Huang, bronze sculpture; in the Guimet Museum, Paris. (Image: via Public Domain)

The initial despair and the bold accusation

Imagine the shock and sorrow that gripped Mr. Niu when his world was literally and figuratively shaken. In the aftermath of an earthquake that resulted in untold destruction and personal loss, Mr. Niu’s grief transformed into a bold question directed at the City God of the underworld. Was the divine entity neglecting its protective duties, or was there a more profound, unseen logic to the suffering and chaos that befell his city?

But Mr. Niu’s dream that night unveiled an unexpected answer, painting a picture of a world where divine justice works in mysterious, meticulously planned ways. The City God’s explanation reveals a meticulous divine investigation lasting fifty years, aiming to adjust the destinies of the city’s inhabitants based on their deeds.

Divine justice: Karma in action

The insightful discourse on karma and divine justice is the most captivating part of Mr. Niu’s encounter with the City God. To find out that only three households were spared amid the widespread calamity — each for their noble and selfless conduct — brings forward a potent reminder of the impact of our actions on our destiny. The City God’s revelation that Mr. Niu’s upright conduct had altered his fate, sparing him from a worse outcome, underscores the belief in karma and divine oversight.

The old woman and her grandson’s survival, trapped under the rubble yet surviving on the oil cakes that symbolized their kindness, is a compelling testament to the power of good deeds. Their story, a beacon of hope in the face of despair, reinforced Mr. Niu’s faith in divine justice and inspired him to continue his righteous path, eventually leading to his promotion.

The insightful discourse on karma and divine justice is the most captivating part of Mr. Niu’s encounter with the City God. (Image: Chernetskaya via Dreamstime)

Bridging ancient beliefs and modern values

While rooted in Chinese history, this narrative carries profound implications for our contemporary world. It reminds us that the virtues of integrity, diligence, and compassion remain as relevant today as they were in Mr. Niu’s time. The divine conversation illuminates the ongoing human quest for understanding in the face of suffering and the enduring belief in a moral compass that guides the universe.

Mr. Niu’s acceptance of the City God’s explanations and his renewed commitment to being a good official mirror our potential to find meaning in adversity and to allow our challenges to refine rather than define us. It’s a tale that bridges past and present and encourages us to reflect on our actions and their consequences in the grand tapestry of life.

Translated by Katy Liu

Follow us on X, Facebook, or Pinterest