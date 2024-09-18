Merciful Governance: Stories of Justice and Kindness From Ancient China

Throughout Chinese history, there have been numerous examples of officials who demonstrated mercy and justice in their actions, showing kindness and fairness even in challenging circumstances. Here are a few stories that highlight their compassionate approach to governance.

Repaying debt to save a life

Zhang Qi, Yan Su’s son-in-law, was a kind-hearted official responsible for overseeing civil affairs in Jiangyin. One day, a minor official was exposed for stealing 3 million coins, a crime that had been committed over 20 years ago. Dozens of people were arrested in connection with the theft.

Zhang Qi summoned the thief and gave him a choice: Repay the stolen money and be released or face the death penalty. The thief’s relatives quickly gathered the amount, and within 10 days, the debt was fully repaid. To resolve the case, Zhang Qi identified two deceased individuals, designating them as the primary culprits, and educated the rest before releasing them without further punishment.

Zhang Qi allowed the thief’s relatives to repay the stolen amount. (Image: Hermann Rohr via OpenAI)

Fairness and justice in the face of accusations

Zhang Shixun, once dismissed from his position as a prime minister due to a reprimand by Fan Zhongyan, was later reinstated. One day, Emperor Renzong of Song spoke to Zhang Shixun, mentioning that Fan Zhongyan had once submitted a petition suggesting the Emperor be dethroned.

Zhang Shixun responded: “According to the law, such a crime would warrant death, but I have never seen the petition.” The Emperor insisted he had heard the claim multiple times and urged Zhang Shixun to determine the appropriate punishment.

Zhang Shixun maintained: “While the crime may be severe, there is no evidence. We cannot judge based on hearsay.” Over a month, he repeatedly asked for the petition, and each time, Emperor Renzong admitted he had not seen it. Eventually, the Emperor’s anger subsided, and Zhang Shixun suggested that, given the lack of evidence, Fan Zhongyan should be promoted to ease any lingering doubts. The Emperor agreed, and many praised Zhang Shixun’s fairness, justice, and magnanimity.

Rescuing thousands of abandoned children

Ye Mengde, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Rites, once served in Xuchang when a devastating flood struck the region. The disaster was particularly severe in the western capital, where countless corpses floated from Dengzhou and Tangzhou into Xuchang. Ye Mengde immediately ordered the release of all stored grain to provide relief, and with the Emperor’s approval, thousands of lives were saved. However, there was no way to care for the many abandoned children.

After the devastating flood, Ye Mengde immediately ordered the release of all stored grain to provide relief to the people. (Image: Hermann Rohr via OpenAI)

One day, Ye Mengde asked his aides: “Why are childless families not adopting these children?” The reply was: “Many would like to, but they fear the birth parents might reclaim them when they grow older.” Upon consulting the law, Ye Mengde found a provision stating that parents who abandoned their children could not reclaim them. Recognizing the wisdom of this rule, he drafted thousands of blank certificates citing the law. He distributed them across the city, encouraging families to adopt and promising food rations and even rewards for those who took in multiple children.

The initiative was successful, with 3,800 adoption certificates issued, saving an equal number of abandoned children from the brink of death.

Granting amnesty to those who protect the people

While serving as the prefect of Tanzhou, Ma Liang encountered a case involving four villagers who had killed a notorious outlaw who had been terrorizing their county. According to the law, they faced the death penalty for murder. However, Ma Liang argued that their actions had rid the community of a dangerous criminal.

He remarked to his subordinates: “These four people have done a great service by removing a threat to the community. How could the law intend for them to be punished with death?” With this reasoning, Ma Liang showed leniency and allowed them to go free.

These stories demonstrate the profound impact that mercy, justice, and compassion can have in governance. They reveal how officials in ancient China, guided by kindness and fairness, could shape a more humane society.

Translated by Joseph Wu

