A Fake Bandit Meets a Real One

In the early Qing Dynasty, a constable named Han Wu lived in Baoying County, Yangzhou, and the Jiangsu region. Due to his family’s poverty and the burden of caring for his elderly mother, Han Wu often struggled to put food on the table. Reaching a point of desperation, Han Wu thought: “I frequently capture bandits — why not try being a bandit myself? Perhaps I could snatch some money to buy food for my mother.”

With this thought in mind, he devised a plan. He borrowed a lean horse, armed himself with a bow and arrows, and hid in a ditch by the fields. At this time, the country had just emerged from chaos, and many people had not yet returned to their homes, leaving the roads mostly deserted. It wasn’t until noon that he saw a man slowly approaching on horseback.

The man, who resembled a merchant, wore a straw hat and dark clothing and had his luggage hanging from the saddle. Han Wu thought: “Why not start with this one?” He jumped out of the ditch, drew his bow, and shouted: “Hand over your belongings, or I’ll take your life!” Then he shot an arrow.

The man calmly raised his whip, deflecting the arrow to the side. Han Wu shot again, with the same result. He shot five arrows in total, none of which hit their target. Running out of arrows, Han Wu began to panic and turned around his horse to flee. The man laughed and said: “What kind of bandit is afraid of being robbed himself? Let’s see how far you can run!”

Han Wu heard the sound of the wind behind him and realized the man was quickly catching up. The pursuer, now wearing tight clothing and wielding a sharp knife, shouted: “You can’t escape!” Knowing he could not outrun the man, Han Wu quickly dismounted, fell to his knees, and pleaded for mercy, saying: “I have an elderly mother at home who needs care. Out of desperation, I tried this today for the first time. I didn’t know I was targeting such a formidable warrior. Please, show mercy!” He then began to sob uncontrollably.

The bandit spares Han Wu’s life

The man looked at him closely and said: “You seem to be telling the truth. I’ll spare you today. Follow me, and don’t be afraid!” Although terrified, Han Wu reluctantly followed. They walked more than five kilometers into a deep mountain, eventually entering a dense forest and a dark cave. After walking a quarter mile in the darkness, they emerged into a lighted area with houses.

Upon entering one of the houses, Han Wu saw dozens of men gathered, most of them burly and fierce-looking, with curled beards and piercing eyes. When they saw the man bring Han Wu in, they stood up and asked: “Why are you so late, Fourteenth Brother?” The man laughed and recounted the encounter on the road, causing everyone to turn and laugh heartily at Han Wu.

Soon, a lavish meal was spread out, and everyone sat down on the ground according to their rank, with Han Wu seated at the end. They ate and drank heartily, their conversation filled with boldness and camaraderie. As night fell, the lamps illuminated the forest and fields outside. The men, now drunk, lay sprawled across the cave, sleeping with their limbs intertwined.

Unable to sleep, Han Wu remained cautious, unsure what to do. When the men awoke the following day, the Fourteenth Brother pleaded on Han Wu’s behalf, saying: “This man has an elderly mother and is struggling with poverty. He deserves our sympathy and some assistance.” Everyone agreed, and each contributed some money, jewelry, and other valuables worth thousands of silver taels, which they gave to Han Wu. Trembling with gratitude, Han Wu thanked them profusely.

The man said: “Your horse is too weak to carry all these valuables home. Let me escort you.” Another man suggested: “Let’s all disperse now and reunite two years from today in Shandong.” The group agreed, and after exchanging farewells, they quickly vanished in different directions.

The Fourteenth Brother continued to accompany Han Wu, saying: “Do you think being a bandit is easy? Every one of those men you meet is highly skilled, which is why they thrive in the outlaw world with few failures. I, too, have some skills. Let me show you.” He pulled a dagger from his sleeve and pointed to a small branch on a distant tree, saying, “I’ll cut off that branch.” He threw the dagger, and the branch fell to the ground, the dagger returning to his hand. He repeated the feat two more times, each throw perfectly accurate.

Han Wu stood amazed in admiration. The Fourteenth Brother said: “You were too reckless yesterday. You’re lucky it was me you encountered. If it had been one of our more hot-tempered brothers, you would have been as dead as that branch!” Han Wu nodded in agreement and asked for the man’s name, swearing to repay him.

The man laughed and said: “There’s no need for that. We live as free spirits, roaming the world without constraints. We meet only once every two years, regardless of where we are, but we don’t even know each other’s names. Why do you need mine?”

When they reached Han Wu’s home, the man untied the bag filled with valuables and tossed it to the ground, saying: “I’m leaving now!” With that, he mounted his horse and rode off into the distance. With the wealth he received, Han Wu’s family became moderately well-off, and his mother no longer had to suffer from hunger.

In the end, Han Wu understood that desperation cannot justify dishonesty, and those who take shortcuts in life may meet someone more capable who reveals their weaknesses. True success comes from wisdom, not reckless actions.

