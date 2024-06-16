Knowing that “good is rewarded with good and evil with evil” was common in the past. In modern times, this concept has gradually faded. Modern people have become increasingly skeptical of God’s existence and have no qualms about doing things that are against reason and nature.

The only way to cure the root cause of the problem is for people to have a noble character; to have a noble character, you must rely on faith. Only with the mindset that “God is above your head, and fear not others knowing, but be afraid of your own knowing” can these terrible crimes be curbed.

The story of Ye Cunren’s integrity

During the Yongzheng period of the Qing Dynasty, a man named Ye Cunren, who had been an official for more than 30 years, was well-kept and had self-respect. When he left his post, his subordinates rode on a boat to see him off, but the boat was late. It was not until the moon was high in the sky that Ye Cunren saw a boat approaching. It turned out that the subordinates had prepared a farewell gift and deliberately waited until dark to deliver it to avoid being seen.

It was wrong to reject his colleagues bidding him farewell, but the parting gift must not be accepted. Therefore, Ye Cunren wrote a poem.

The moon is bright, and the breeze is gentle at midnight. The small boat to see me off is late on purpose. I am grateful to you all for taking the time to bid me farewell, and I am returning the gift you intend to send me. I do not fear that others know of it, but I am afraid of my knowing that I have done something improper if I accept it. Ye Cunren

“Fear not others knowing, but be afraid of your own knowing” was a state of mind and conduct of the ancient Chinese scholars and officials. Even though the boat’s quiet sailing in the river under the moonlight could avoid people’s ears and eyes, it could not avoid one’s conscience. Ye Cunren did not reject the offer with harsh words. He only used a poem to show his integrity, and the gift-givers had no more to say.

When Yang Zhen of the Eastern Han Dynasty was serving as the governor of Jingzhou, he found that a local man named Wang Mi was very capable, so he recommended him for an official position. (Image: via Public Domain)

Yang Zhen was an upright official

When Yang Zhen of the Eastern Han Dynasty was serving as the governor of Jingzhou, he found that a local man named Wang Mi was very capable, so he recommended him for an official position. Later, Wang Mi became the magistrate of Changyi County. One time, Yang Zhen passed by Changyi County. Wang Mi, to express his gratitude to Yang Zhen for the recommendation, paid a visit to him in the evening and presented him with 10 gold coins.

Seeing the gift, Yang Zhen waved his hand and refused, saying solemnly: “I recommended you for the job previously because I know your talents, but what you are doing now seems that you don’t know me well!” Wang Mi was embarrassed but still tried to fight for it. He said in a low voice: “It’s dark anyway, and no one knows about it.” Yang Zhen said: “How can others not know that you gave me gold? Even if no one knows, God knows, the earth knows, I know, and you know. How can you say no one knows?” Wang Mi was so ashamed that he had no choice but to pick up the gold, apologize and leave.

Traditional Chinese culture emphasizes the importance of “staying cautious about acting according to the proper rules even when alone” and “remaining honest and never deceiving someone in a dark room.” Even in situations where no one knows, you still have to follow the rules and morals prescribed by God because divine beings are watching us.

Even in situations where no one knows, you still have to follow the rules and morals prescribed by God because divine beings are watching you.

Throughout history, once a human society has lost its morality, plagues and disasters often follow because God is watching what people are doing. The saying “God is above your head; fear not others knowing, but be afraid of your knowing” is the precious wisdom and wealth left by ancestors to descendants. We should follow these rules; those who follow them can avoid calamities and move toward a better future.

