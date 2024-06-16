A Strange Incidence of Karma in Modern Times

Amid the hustle and bustle of contemporary life, tales of karma weave through the fabric of existence, reminding us of its presence. One such tale emerges from the depths of a seemingly ordinary family, where the threads of karma unravel in a series of inexplicable events.

An unusual family history

Ms. Zhang was originally from Taipei City, Taiwan, and very strange things had happened in her family. Her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather died on their 36th birthdays, up to five generations above them.

All the first-born children in their family did not live long. The males could not escape the tragic fate of death at the age of 36, while the females would all die on their 34th birthday. Her eldest aunt died on her 34th birthday, and her great-aunt died on her 34th birthday. Although Ms. Zhang’s mother was aware of this situation, she never dared to tell her, fearing that she would not be able to bear the shock if she found out about it, as she was also the eldest child.

By the time Ms. Zhang was 33, she already had three sons. In May of that year, she found out that she was pregnant again, and the delivery was due on her 34th birthday.

Ms. Zhang had some strange symptoms when she was pregnant with this child. First, she felt so uncomfortable that she had to bang her body against the wall. Second, when she was in labor, she had to let her husband and her three sons beat her to make her feel better, and they had to strike her very hard to help her get through the night. If her husband and sons didn’t want to beat her, she would turn against them, compelling them to comply with her distressing demands.

This strange occurrence had never happened during her previous pregnancies. Ms. Zhang’s mother had a friend who was a monk, and she asked him to visit her. When he saw Ms. Zhang, he was surprised and sighed, but did not dare tell her the truth.

Ms. Zhang’s past karma

One day, when she was in her sixth month of pregnancy, Ms. Zhang’s mother wanted to eat rolls. Ms. Zhang went to a restaurant in Taipei City to buy some, and after leaving the restaurant, she caught a bus. When she got on the bus, no one was willing to give up their seats, even though they could see that she was pregnant, and some even closed their eyes, pretending not to see her.

An unexpected incident occurred as Ms. Zhang stood through the extended bus ride. The vehicle collided with a heavy object, abruptly halting and causing her to lose her footing, resulting in her immediate transport to the hospital. That night, she felt a lot of pain in her stomach, and the baby was born prematurely at only six months old. He was still tiny, but one could see that he was a very beautiful boy.

Regrettably, the doctor delivered some sad news to Ms. Zhang, explaining that her baby was born much too prematurely. Though he promised to try to save the infant, he cautioned her against harboring too much hope. Shortly after that, hospital staff informed Ms. Zhang that she could depart while her child would remain under their care for ongoing observation and treatment.

When the child was 30 days old, Ms. Zhang had a nightmare in which she saw the child pulling on her, and she was pulling on him, and then suddenly her hand loosened, and the child’s face went black. She woke up and realized that the dream was an ominous sign, so she asked her husband to call the hospital and ask how the child was doing. In a twist of fate, as they debated, the hospital staff rang, delivering the devastating news: their child had passed away at three o’clock.

Ms. Zhang’s intuition proved tragically correct, triggering an outpouring of grief as the reality of her loss sank in, and tears streamed down her face.

At around six o’clock that morning, the monk from Taichung came to their house in a chartered car. The monk said: “Did the child leave at three o’clock?” Her husband was surprised and asked: “How did you know?” Then, the monk told them the whole story.

It turned out that at about midnight, the child came to say goodbye to the monk. Surprisingly, this fourth child was linked to a past life as an adversary. The child disclosed: “I had intended to take her (Ms. Zhang) away, but now I am unable to do so. She is exceptionally devoted to her mother.

Despite her advanced pregnancy, she selflessly attended to her mother’s cravings, even purchasing food for her. However, due to the accident, I no longer possess the strength to remain in her womb. Initially, I had planned to depart on her 34th birthday.”

The monk inquired: “What grievance do you bear against her?” To which the child responded: “In her previous life, she was a corrupt official who unjustly condemned me to die in prison. The torment I inflicted upon her during her pregnancy mirrored the suffering I endured behind bars. I compelled her to strike the wall, subjecting her and the baby to the same anguish as my imprisonment.

“Now, with a Buddhist shrine in her home, I cannot enter. Though I attempted to draw her toward me, I lacked the power and had to release my hold. I must seek another path for reincarnation.” The monk ultimately revealed that those in Ms. Zhang’s family who died prematurely were also involved in this case of wrongful death or had taken bribes in the case.

After these revelations, a stark realization settled upon Ms. Zhang and her family. The intricate workings of karma, spanning lifetimes, unfolded plainly before them, highlighting the consequences of past actions. With this insight, they faced the future with resolve, mindful of the importance of their choices in shaping their destinies.

Translated by Audrey Wang and edited by Tatiana Denning

