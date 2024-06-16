Embrace the Power of Blessing: A Lesson in Transforming Relationships

There are too many things we take for granted in life. Many are subtle but — if intentionally practiced — can have a deep impact, like the power of blessing.

The following story explores how words, a shift in perspective, and building deep connections can improve your life, no matter what hardships you may be experiencing.

In the bustling city of Portland, Oregon, a pastor and his wife faced a heart-wrenching challenge. Their son, who had been a source of constant trouble, had run away from home and severed all communication for three or four years. Desperate and heartbroken, the pastor sought the counsel of a therapist, hoping to find a way to mend his fractured family.

The power of words: curse vs. blessing

During their session, the therapist asked a question that took the pastor by surprise: “How long have you been cursing your son?” Confused, the pastor replied: “What do you mean by cursing my son?”

The therapist explained: “Cursing means speaking ill of someone. You’ve been telling me all the negative things about your son. How long have you been doing that?”

The pastor, with a heavy heart, admitted: “Since the day he was born, I’ve never said a kind word about him.” The therapist then posed a challenge.

For the next two months, whenever you think of your son, bless him instead of focusing on his faults. Pray for blessings upon him. When you speak of him, remember his good qualities and speak positively about him.”

A pastor receives an unexpected phone call from his estranged son, leading to hope and reconnection. (Image: via Shutterstock)

How the power of blessing creates a shift in perspective

The pastor and his wife decided to take the therapist’s advice to heart. They began to pray for their son, asking for blessings upon him. They made a conscious effort to remember his positive attributes and speak kindly about him. This daily practice of prayer instead of cursing began to transform their hearts and minds.

About 10 days into this new practice, the pastor received an unexpected phone call from his son: “Dad, I’m not sure why I’m calling, but I’ve been thinking about you, Mom, and our family a lot this past week.

I just wanted to check in and see how you all are doing,” the son said.

The pastor, overjoyed, responded: “Son, I’m so glad you called.”

Rebuilding bridges

They spoke for a few minutes, and the pastor invited his son to lunch that Saturday. The son agreed. When they met, the pastor noticed his son’s disheveled appearance, but refrained from his usual criticism. Instead, he chose to accept his son as he was and continued to bless him in his heart. He listened attentively to his son’s words and affirmed him when he spoke positively.

As their lunch came to an end, the son said: “Dad, I don’t know what’s changed, but I really enjoyed spending time with you today.” The pastor replied: “Son, I enjoyed it too.”

The son then asked: “Dad, can I stay at home tonight? Just for tonight, I want to see Mom, the family, and my old bed.”

The pastor welcomed him with open arms, saying: “Of course, we’d love to have you.”

A family embraces their son at the front door, marking a moment of forgiveness and reunion. (Image: via Shutterstock)

The ripple effect of blessing

As the son lay in his old bed that night, the pastor entered his room and said: “Son, I’ve treated you poorly for many years. Will you forgive me?” The son embraced his father and replied: “Dad, of course I forgive you.” From that moment, their relationship began to heal.

This story teaches us a profound lesson: When you choose to bless others instead of cursing them, you invite positive change into your life.

The act of blessing can transform relationships and mend broken hearts. It’s a reminder that what you sow, so shall you reap. If you sow seeds of cursing, you will reap curses. But if you sow seeds of blessing, you will reap blessings.

Applying the lesson in modern life

In today’s fast-paced, tech-savvy world, getting caught up in negativity is easy, especially on social media. However, this story encourages you to pause and reflect on the power of your words.

Whether it’s a family member, friend, or even a stranger online, choosing to bless rather than curse can have a profound impact.

As you navigate your personal development journeys, explore new cultures, and seek to understand your identity, remember the timeless wisdom of blessing others. By doing so, you will not only improve your relationships, but also create a more positive and harmonious world.

So the next time you find yourself frustrated or angry with someone, take a moment to bless them instead. You might be surprised at the positive changes that follow. After all, wouldn’t we all prefer to receive blessings rather than curses?

