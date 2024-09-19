Sign Up To Our Newsletter
Insomnia: How Traditional Chinese Medicine and Vinegar Can Help You Get a Good Night's Sleep

Insomnia: How Traditional Chinese Medicine and Vinegar Can Help You Get a Good Night’s Sleep

by Hermann Rohr
written by Hermann Rohr
Using acupressure to help fall asleep.
Discover the calming techniques of traditional Chinese medicine to battle insomnia, including soothing massages and a focus on balancing your body for restful sleep. (Image: via Dalle)

In the quest for a peaceful night’s sleep, many of us have tried various remedies with varying degrees of success. However, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) presents a unique, holistic approach that goes beyond mere symptom management, targeting the root causes of insomnia.

Director Lin Yanzhao from the Disease Prevention Center at Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine reveals an array of simple, yet profoundly effective, methods. From specialized massages that promise to “rub away” the woes of sleeplessness to dietary and lifestyle adjustments that promote overall well-being, TCM offers a refreshing path to reclaiming those precious hours of rest.

Join us as we explore these ancient techniques designed to bring harmony to both body and mind, ensuring a rejuvenating slumber.

The Art of Massage in Easing Insomnia

1. Press the pericardium meridian

The inner side of your upper arm holds the key to relaxation. By pressing down from the top to the bottom, especially focusing on any painful points, this simple action done once or twice daily can significantly aid in reducing insomnia.

The right arm showing the pericardium meridian, and its points. Acupressure to this region is prescribed in TCM to combat insomnia.
Gently adding pressure to the points of the pericardium meridian before sleep can help combat insomnia. (Image: via Shutterstock)

2. Activate the Shenmen acupoint

Located at a strategic spot on your wrist, the Shenmen acupoint can be stimulated by rubbing it with the thumb of your opposite hand. This should be done before bed, for a count of 30 times on each hand, until a sensation of soreness is felt.

The shenmen accupoint on the right arm. It is prescribed in TCM to combat insomnia.
The Shenmen point is a very powerful point when it comes to alleviating the root causes of insomnia. (Image: via Shutterstock)

3. focus on the Yongquan point

The Yongquan point lies on the sole of your feet. By rubbing this point 30 times before going to sleep every day, you help relax your body and prepare it for a restful night.

The YongQuang accupuncture point shown as a position on its meridian right leg.
The Yongquang acupuncture point is shown as a position on its meridian right leg. In TCM, this point is said to help against the syndrome related to insomnia. (Image: via Shutterstock)

4. Gently twist the earlobes

This easy technique involves gently pinching and twisting your earlobes for about two minutes. The slight pain and soreness triggered are surprisingly conducive to falling asleep faster.

Close-up of a person twisting their earlobes.
Twisting the earlobes is a simple yet effective TCM technique that helps prepare the body for a restful night’s sleep. (Image: via Dalle)

5. Tap the scalp

This involves a rhythmic tapping of the scalp using your fingers. This not only stimulates the area, but also relaxes the mind, making it a perfect prelude to a peaceful sleep.

The warm embrace of a vinegar foot soak

TCM praises vinegar for its numerous health benefits, including its ability to invigorate blood circulation and promote relaxation. 

Su Dongpo, a writer in the Song Dynasty, wrote a verse in a poem: “My master advised me to wash my feet and sleep, so that I could fall into bed and stop hearing the bells and drums.”

Person soaking feet in vinegar and warm water."
A vinegar foot soak is an effective TCM remedy to promote relaxation and restful sleep. (Image: via Dalle)

Soaking feet in vinegar can promote the body’s blood circulation, relieve fatigue, help you fall asleep, and effectively treat insomnia.

Remember, opting for quality vinegar like Jiangsu Zhenjiang, Sichuan Baoning, or Shanxi mature vinegar is crucial for reaping the fullest benefits.

Nurturing the spleen and stomach for better sleep

Chronic insomnia is often a manifestation of deeper imbalances within the body, particularly within the spleen and stomach. TCM suggests a few lifestyle and dietary adjustments to bring these crucial organs back into harmony:

  • Avoid cold foods: Opt for warm, nourishing foods instead of cold fruits and drinks.
  • Stay warm: Keeping your body, especially the abdomen, warm can significantly impact your sleep quality.
  • Turn to Chinese medicine: A tailored approach with a trusted Chinese medicine practitioner can offer a holistic solution to insomnia, addressing the liver, kidneys, and other organs as necessary.

Lifestyle adjustments to support restful sleep

Incorporating good habits and maintaining a positive outlook towards sleep is essential. 

Going to bed early, engaging in moderate exercise, adjusting your diet to include nutritious foods, and managing stress through relaxation techniques can altogether create a conducive atmosphere for quality sleep.

Final thoughts

The journey to conquering insomnia is a holistic one, where every minor adjustment and technique can contribute significantly. TCM offers a treasure trove of wisdom in managing insomnia, emphasizing balance, harmony, and the careful treatment of body and mind.

Hermann Rohr is a Travel, Lifestyle, and Culture, journalist based in Leverkusen, Germany. He has always been interested in the "human state", what keeps the world together and moves it from within. These days, Hermann spends most of his creative time, editing, writing and filming outstanding content for Nspirement.

