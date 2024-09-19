The Qing Dynasty Official Proposed by Emperor Kangxi

Zhang Boxing, a renowned official during the Qing Dynasty, hailed from Yi Feng, Henan. He was widely known for his integrity and honesty in governance. In 1706, during the 45th year of Emperor Kangxi’s reign, Zhang Boxing was promoted to the role of Inspector of Jiangsu Province. At that time, a common unspoken rule in official circles required new officials to present gifts to their superiors as a sign of respect and in hopes of gaining future favor and protection. According to this custom, Zhang Boxing would have been expected to spend 4,000 taels of silver.

Refusing to conform to corrupt practices

However, being a man of frugality and integrity, Zhang refused to engage in such bribery. Not only did he abstain from gift-giving, but after taking office, he also launched strong reforms to eradicate local corruption and improper conduct, offending the governor and provincial officials, which led to frequent criticisms and attempts to sideline him.

In the first month of the following year, during Emperor Kangxi’s southern tour through Jiangsu, he instructed the governor and provincial officials to recommend capable and virtuous officials to the court. However, despite Zhang Boxing’s widespread reputation, his name was absent from the list of recommended officials.

Seeing through the situation, Emperor Kangxi was angered and reprimanded the officials, saying: “Zhang Boxing is well known for his integrity and diligence, a truly valuable official. Yet, you have chosen to ignore him.” He turned to Zhang and said: “I know you well. Since they refuse to recommend you, I shall do so personally. Continue as you have been, and do not betray my trust, lest the world mock me for lack of discernment.” Immediately, Kangxi promoted Zhang Boxing to Governor of Fujian.

Seeing through the situation, Emperor Kangxi was angered and reprimanded the officials. (Image: Hermann Rohr via OpenAI)

Bringing reforms to Fujian

As Governor of Fujian, Zhang served the people with dedication. One of his significant achievements was securing food supplies for the region. With its large population and limited farmland, Fujian relied heavily on purchasing grain from other provinces each year. Previous governors neglected this responsibility, allowing unscrupulous merchants to hoard supplies and profit greatly through collusion with corrupt officials. The common people suffered immensely as food prices soared.

Zhang promptly took action to rectify this, ensuring that the government bought grain from provinces like Jiangxi and sold it at fair prices to the people. This initiative not only protected citizens from exploitation but also allowed surplus funds to be reinvested in purchasing grain for future years.

Zhang Boxing’s incorruptibility was matched by his compassion. He donated clothing to the people and used his own salary to help those affected by disasters. Under his governance, the people of Fujian were spared the hardships of famine and displacement.

A heartfelt farewell from the people of Fujian

In 1709, three years into his service, Zhang Boxing’s outstanding governance led to a transfer to the position of Governor of Jiangsu. When the people of Fujian learned of his departure, they wept openly, feeling as though they were losing their protector.

When the people of Fujian learned of his departure, they wept openly, feeling as though they were losing their protector. (Image: Hermann Rohr via OpenAI)

Jiangsu, known as the “land of fish and rice,” was wealthy, but rife with corruption. Zhang Boxing anticipated a tough battle ahead. Immediately after taking office, he issued a decree titled “Prohibition of Gifts,” firmly declaring his stance against corruption and signaling his determination to root it out. In their pursuit of promotions, many local officials had been levying excessive taxes on the people, causing widespread suffering. Zhang wasted no time in abolishing these oppressive taxes. His efforts, however, deepened the rift between him and the Governor-General of the region, resulting in constant suppression. In 1710, Zhang Boxing requested to retire due to illness, but Emperor Kangxi, recognizing his talent, refused his resignation.

Legacy of a principled leader

Zhang Boxing passed away while serving as Minister of Rites. Throughout his life, he emphasized the principles of “solemnity and reverence.” As an official, one should govern with solemnity, sincerity, and a deep respect for the nation and the divine; as a person, one must be self-reliant, honest, and compassionate toward others. Over his more than two decades of public service, Zhang Boxing’s unwavering integrity and righteousness earned him the respect of generations.

Translated by Katy Liu

Follow us on X, Facebook, or Pinterest